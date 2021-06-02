Tests have shown that carcinogens have been found in some common sunscreens and post-tanning products, including Neutrogena.

Tests conducted by online pharmacies and laboratories Valisure have found traces of blood cancer-related chemicals, including leukemia, in dozens of popular sunscreens and sunscreen products.

benzene, Known carcinogensAccording to Valisure, it was found in 78 (about 27%) of the approximately 300 sprays and lotions tested, including products sold by Banana Boat and CVS.

In the petition, the company asked the FDA to recall these contaminated batches. Regulators are considering this claim.

“The FDA takes the safety concerns raised about our regulated products, including sunscreens, seriously,” the FDA told CBS News in a statement.

Sunscreens and sunscreens that fall into the cosmetic category are generally subject to FDA regulations.

This chemical is identified as “a liquid chemical that is colorless or pale yellow at room temperature.” Valisure states that it is used “mainly as a solvent in the chemical and pharmaceutical industries.”

Trace amounts of benzene are found in cigarette smoke, gasoline, adhesives, adhesives, cleaners and paint removers.

Valisure also reported that the 14 most polluted sunscreen product lots are sold under four popular brands: Neutrogena, Sunbum, CVS Health and Earth of the Earth. Not all products from the brands mentioned above contain benzene. Also, a list of products found to contain benzene and products found not to contain benzene can be found at the bottom of the Valisure petition page.

For example, Neutrogena’s Ultra Shear Weightless Sunscreen Spray SPF 100+ and Ultra Shear Weightless Sunscreen Spray SPF 70 were among the 14 products. However, products such as Neutrogena’s Ultra Sheer Dry Touch Sunscreen Lotion SPF 30 and Sunscreen SPF 15’s Oil-Free Facial Moisturizer did not contain carcinogens.

According to the Valisure website, all the samples tested contained “up to three times the conditionally restricted FDA concentration limit of 2ppm”.

David Light, founder and CEO of Valisure, believes the problem is manufacturing pollution that affects a particular batch. The source of the pollution was unknown and many of the tested products passed rather than failed, but Wright urged manufacturers and consumers to take this issue seriously.

“Benzene is one of the most studied and scientifically known human carcinogens. The association with human blood cancer formation has been shown in many studies at trace levels of less than one millionth. It is widely known that this known human carcinogen is widely present in products. It is recommended for the prevention of skin cancer and is highly recommended for regular use by adults and children. It’s annoying, “Wright said in a company statement.

He also calls on the FDA to better define pollution standards and “address the current regulatory gap on benzene in both pharmaceuticals and cosmetics.”

Valisure encourages people to send sunscreen and sunscreen product samples for evaluation.

The company has also published an FDA petition containing a list of batches in which benzene levels have been detected. The products are listed on pages 12-15.

“Benzene is not included in any of our personal care products,” Neutrogena product maker Johnson & Johnson told CBS News.

The Banana Boat manufacturer defended its products, saying, “Our sunscreen products have been rigorously tested to ensure safety and quality and to comply with all FDA regulations.”

In a statement, CVS said the products they sell are “safe” and “we are in the process of reviewing and evaluating information related to Valisure’s petition and will respond accordingly.”

Sun Bum told CBS News: “Work with your suppliers to understand how traces may have been detected to further ensure product quality. “

However, Valisure emphasized to consumers that the use of sunscreen should not be avoided and should continue to be used.

“Many sunscreen products Valisua has tested are free of benzene contamination, especially for those heading into the summer, and that these products are probably safe and should continue to be used with proper hats and sunscreens. It’s important to understand. Wear clothing to reduce the risk of skin cancer, “said Dr. Christopher Banick, associate professor of dermatology at Yale University, as stated in the company’s press release. it was done.

Below is a list of sunscreens and sunscreen products that have been tested by Valisure and found to be benzene free.