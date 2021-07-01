Plans to reduce haze in Texas national parks do not require new restrictions on pollution.

Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers informed of Texas’s most important news.

Texas regulators proceeded on Wednesday with plans to reduce pollution in national parks, with no new restrictions on haze-causing air pollutants and ignoring concerns expressed by federal agencies and environmentalists.

Texas’s proposed plan, which the federal government demands to improve visibility in national parks and other federal protected areas, is another thing Texas coal plants do to reduce fogging of federally managed lands. Does not require that. Environmentalists wanted Texas to require power plants, one of Haze’s biggest contributors, to introduce pollution-reducing technologies such as scrubbers that most other states needed for years. ..

Texas is in order to comply with the Clean Air Act requirements to reduce smoke and increase visibility in Big Bend National Park, Guadalupe Mountains National Park, and other federal protected areas affected by Texas pollution. We’ve been fighting the federal government for a long time on how far pollution control needs to go. ..

The first phase of Texas’s haze program, which is reviewed every ten years, is intertwined in court after environmental groups have complained about the plan they said they were too weak. There are no new regulations on pollution in the second phase, which was approved by the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality on Wednesday prior to the federal deadline of 31 July.

According to official documents, some federal agencies do not consider the Texas plan approved by the commissioner on Wednesday to be appropriate.

” [National Park Service] We welcomed various briefings and discussions with Texas since March 2020, “said Michael Reynolds, Regional Director of the National Park Service, in a letter to TCEQ in November. .. “However, after confirming the draft [state implementation plan], [Park Service] Many of the same concerns continue to exist. “

The National Park Service and the U.S. Forest Office wrote that Texas overestimated the cost of new pollution control at power plants and ignored concerns that some federal-protected sites were excluded from TCEQ analysis. I will.

In a statement, a TCEQ spokesperson responded to these criticisms by federal agencies and found that agencies were considering new pollution control costs and that Texas analysis was compliant with federal regulations. Said.

TCEQ argues that it is unreasonable to impose regulations that improve visibility “to the extent that it is imperceptible to the human eye at the stated costs.” State regulators on Wednesday identified by TCEQ that previous measures to reduce haze in national parks have already put Texas on track to improve visibility and cause haze in federal lands. He said there was no need for new regulations on more than 12 sources of pollution.

Two of the sources of pollution identified by TCEQ included Port Arthur’s Oxbow Calcining petroleum coke plant (petroleum coke is used in the aluminum industry). In a comment submitted to TCEQ about the plan, Oxbow agreed with the authorities’ rationale that no new pollution control was needed to reduce haze.

However, the National Parks Conservation Society said more plants were excluded from the analysis. Nonprofits have identified 58 Texas facilities that may contribute to the haze of land protected by the federal government. However, TCEQ identified only 18.

“None of our concerns have been addressed or incorporated [by TCEQ]”Cary Dupuy, NPCA Regional Director of Texas and Oklahoma, said.

Some environmental experts said submitting a plan lacking new pollution control measures would likely encourage the federal government to intervene — again. Under President Barack Obama, the Environmental Protection Agency rejected the first phase of Texas’s haze program and imposed its own one. This required seven coal-fired power plants in Texas to be equipped to reduce visibility-reducing emissions.

The EPA’s move was blocked by court after Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton filed a proceeding. The EPA under the Trump administration then reversed policy, and Texas instead used a cap-and-trade program to reduce emissions of sulfur dioxide, an air pollutant that causes acid rain, generate fumes, and coal. He said it is often emitted from thermal power plants. ..

“By adopting a do-nothing plan, the TCEQ will almost certainly attract the proceedings, and the plan will be rejected by the EPA, just as the EPA rejected the previous plan in Phase 1,” said an atmospheric scientist at Rice University. Said Daniel Cohan. At the TCEQ meeting on Wednesday, he said he had previously worked on a regional haze program.

Kohan told the commissioner that he was “surprised” to see that the proposal did not take any new action to reduce air pollution. A 2018 study by Kohan and other researchers found that pollution from a coal-fired power plant in Texas could contribute to the premature death of more than 100 people each year in Texas. He said that failing to increase requirements was a missed opportunity to save lives.

However, state regulators say these health concerns are unrelated to the law.

“I think we have only a radically different view of what this provision of the Clean Air Act is,” said TCEQ Commissioner Neilman. “It’s about visibility — it’s an aesthetic standard.”

Dissatisfied with the state’s loose attitude towards climate change, the Texas Environmental Group opposed the plan, partly due to the effects of haze on climate change, but with the same reaction. Authorities said climate change was “out of range.” Of regulation.

