Over half of the world’s cities’ greenhouse gas emissions come from just 25 megacities, 23 of which are in China.

Cities that emit the most greenhouse gases include Handan, Suzhou, Dalian, Beijing, and Tianjin in China, but also Tokyo in Japan and Moscow in Russia.

For the first time, researchers at Sun Yat-sen University in China have recorded greenhouse gas emissions in 167 cities around the world.

Cities cover only about 2% of the total surface area of ​​the earth, but the team explained that cities are a major cause of the climate crisis.

In addition, they said current urban greenhouse gas mitigation efforts are not sufficient to achieve the global goal of limiting the extent of climate change by the end of the century.

In 2015, 170 countries committed to the Paris Agreement. The agreement sets the goal of limiting global average temperature rise to within 2.7 ° F (1.5 ° C).

However, according to a UN survey, it is expected to rise by more than 5.4 ° F (3 ° C) by 2100 unless we take more drastic action.

In China, Xi Jinping Jintao limits the carbon emissions in 2030, it promised to achieve a carbon neutral by 2060.

To this end, the People’s Republic of China has endeavored to curb its reliance on coal as a fuel source and promote the use of renewable energy sources.

But experts warned that China would continue to improve to reach President West’s goals.

More than half of the world's cities' greenhouse gas emissions come from just 25 megacities, and Shanghai, Tokyo and Moscow are at the top of the list.

“Currently, more than 50% of the world’s population lives in cities,” said Shaoqing Chen, a paper author and urban environmental management researcher at Sun Yat-sen University in Guangzhou.

“Cities are reported to be responsible for more than 70% of GHG emissions and share a great deal of responsibility for the decarbonization of the global economy.

“Current inventory methods used in cities vary globally, making it difficult to assess and compare emissions reduction progress over time and space.”

In their study, Dr. Chen and colleagues first conducted a sector-level greenhouse gas emission inventory of 167 cities in 53 countries around the world.

The team explained that each city was chosen for its representativeness in terms of city size and regional distribution.

Next, how are cities working to reduce carbon dioxide emissions by comparing changes in emission levels from 2012 to 2016 with defined short-term, medium-term, and long-term carbon reduction targets? Evaluated if it is running.

The team discovered that cities with high greenhouse gas emissions could be found in both developed and developing countries, but that big cities such as Shanghai and Tokyo are particularly important emitters. I took note.

In addition, cities in Europe, the United States and Australia tended to emit more emissions than the majority of city centers in developing countries.

China, which has been classified as a developing country by the United Nations, had several cities that matched the per capita emission levels of developing countries. This is mainly because developing countries often outsource high carbon production chains to China.

Of the 42 cities with longitudinal data available, the team saw emissions declined in 30 locations between 2012 and 2016, with the largest per capita savings in Oslo, Houston, Seattle and Bogotá. I found that it was done.

Under the contract, the largest increase in per capita emissions during the study period was seen in Rio de Janeiro, Curitiba, Johannesburg, and Venice.

According to the team, 113 of the 167 cities surveyed set goals to reduce greenhouse gas levels, and 40 have carbon-neutral goals, but the findings show the goals of the Paris Agreement. It shows that it is far from being achieved.

For the first time, researchers at Sun Yat-sen University in China have recorded greenhouse gas emissions in 167 cities around the world.Photo: Tokyo Skyline, one of the most important greenhouse gas emissions sources identified in a new study

“Classifying emissions by sector gives us an idea of ​​what actions should be prioritized to reduce emissions from buildings, transportation, industrial processes and other sources,” said Dr. Chen. I am.

The two main causes of greenhouse gas emissions discovered by the team were from steady-state energy called the transport sector.

Steady energy emissions, including emissions from electricity and fuel consumption from residential, commercial, industrial, and institutional buildings, accounted for 60-80% of emissions in cities in Europe and North America.

Road-based transport accounted for more than 30% of greenhouse gas emissions in one-third of cities, while less than 15% of total emissions went back to rail, waterways, and aviation.

Researchers warned that current urban greenhouse gas mitigation efforts are not sufficient to meet the global goal of limiting the extent of climate change by the end of the century.Photo: Dawn begins in Moscow, one of the largest greenhouse gas emitting cities identified in the survey

Based on their data, the team proposed three policy recommendations.

First, Dr. Chen said: “We need to identify key emission sectors and target them for more effective mitigation strategies.

“For example, we need to assess the differences in the roles played by urban stationary energy use, transportation, household energy use, and waste disposal.”

Next, he added that urban greenhouse gas reduction policies need to be monitored with a methodologically consistent emission inventory.

Finally, Dr. Chen explained, “Cities need to set more ambitious and trackable mitigation goals.”

“At some stage, carbon strength is a useful indicator of economic decarbonization, providing better flexibility for cities with rapid economic growth and rising emissions.

“But in the long run, switching from strength mitigation goals to absolute mitigation goals is essential to achieving global carbon neutrality by 2050.”

The full findings of this study were published in the journal Frontiers in Sustainable Cities.